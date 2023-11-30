Prabhas did not cast his vote in the Telangana Elections; here’s why

The 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly elections took place on November 30th. Several prominent faces like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu,Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and many more took a day off from their busy schedule to fulfill their civic duties and cast their vote in the elections.

However, the fact that Baahubali star Prabhas did not show up at a polling booth raised eyebrows of the fans. It is reported that the actor failed to show up as he is still recovering from a surgery that he underwent earlier this year in the United States of America. It was reported by several media houses that the actor had decided to take a break to focus on his knee surgery and recovery.

Celebrities cast their votes in the Telangana elections

Celebrities started showing up at their respective polling booths from the time polling started. The first to show up was Megastar Chiranjeevi, accompanied by his entire family. He was soon followed by Jr. NTR with his wife and mother, as well as Allu Arjun.

Apart from them, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Ram Charan and Upasana and many more showed up to cast their votes as well.

Prabhas on the work front

Prabhas has a plethora of films lined up in front of him. The actor will next be seen in the highly anticipated action film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, helmed by Prashanth Neel. The film features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Brahmaji, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, and many more in prominent roles, and is set to release on December 22nd, this year, in multiple languages.

Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD. The film is expected to release early next year, and features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and more in crucial roles as well.

Additionally, the actor is also set to appear in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next, titled Spirit. It is understood that he will be playing the role of a police officer in the film.

