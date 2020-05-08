Prabhas dominates Bollywood biggies Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan; Here's how

Prabhas's Saaho Hindi version has managed to beat Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sooryavansham. Read to know more.

After winning hearts across the globe, the Baahubali star Prabhas' last film Saaho marked his first contemporary tale that was released for a Pan-India audience. The film managed to grab the limelight and with this, Prabhas became one of the favourites even among the Hindi audience as well. Well, though the film could not create magic critically, Saaho managed to set box office records and the craze over it still continues. Saaho Hindi version has managed to beat 's Housefull 4 and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sooryavansham.

Yes, amid lockdown, Prabhas starrer has topped the list of the BARC ratings for the week starting from April 25th to May 1st. Saaho, which also stars was aired on television recently and it has managed to grab the No.1 position followed by Baahubali: The Beginning on No.2. Rajinikanth's Darbar has grabbed 3rd spot followed by 's Housefull 4 on fourth position and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sooryavansham on No. 5th.

Check out the list below:

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen opposite Pooja Hegde in their upcoming film, Jaan. It is going to be a romantic drama and the music of the film will be composed by Amit Trivedi. Director by Radha Krishna Kumar, the shooting of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer will resume in Europe post lockdown.

Credits :BARC

