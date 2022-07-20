Prabhas drives his luxurious supercar Lamborghini on sets of Deepika Padukone co-starrer Project K; WATCH

Prabhas' is one of the biggest and bankable celebs in Indian cinema. Although he likes to maintain a very low key life, he has soft corner for yummy food, a luxurious house, and cars. He is such actor who has a very expensive car collection and looks like Lamborghini is the latest addition. Yes, a video of the actor driving his supercar on the streets of Hyderabad has gone viral.

A video of Prabhas driving his Lamborghini on the sets of his upcoming Naga Ashwin's directorial film Project K has gone viral. Although he isn't visible in the video, it is said that Prabhas is driving his swanky car. The road seems empty and looks like it is midnight and the actor decided to enjoy a ride home.

Prabhas and Deepika recently resumed a new schedule in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, where they are planning to some important scenes in a specially erected set. Reportedly, they have shot an intense car chase sequence for the film. A source spoke to India Today about the sequence and said, "Deepika Padukone and Prabhas recently shot a high-octane car chase sequence in the film. For the scene, the makers imported luxurious cars such as Ferrari and Lamborghini. This scene remains to be the major highlight of Project K."

Prabhas will star alongside Bollywood star Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's Project K. Disha Patnani will be seen in a crucial role. Dani Sanchez Lopez is the cinematographer and Mickey J. Meyer is the music composer. Project K is a pan-Indian movie and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has Adipurush with Om Raut, Saalar with Prashanth Neel, Spirit with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the pipeline.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas’ next with RRR producer to roll from September, confirms DVV Danayya; Deets Inside