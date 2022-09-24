Prabhas drops first personal post, shares a heartwarming video with his late uncle Krishnam Raju
Prabhas, who is very close to his unlce Krishnam Raju passed away on September 11, at the age of 83
Prabhas, who maintains a very low-key life, has for the first time posted about his personal life. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming video with his late uncle Krishnam Raju. It's a fan-made edit of Prabhas and his uncle flaunting various angles on the big screen. This post has not only made his fans emotional but also made us say that 'like uncle like nephew.'
Sharing the video, without any caption, Prabhas just added a red heart with folded hands emoticon.
Credits: Prabhas Instagram
