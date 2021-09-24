Prabhas & Dulquer Salmaan excited about Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story’s theatrical release

Because of the pandemic, many films have had to either miss their chance of a theatrical release or wait for months on end. But things are slowly looking up as finally, the much-awaited Telugu romantic entertainer Love Story featuring Naga Chaitainya and Sai Pallavi is gearing up for a big screen release today. The release of the film had to postponed twice because of the pandemic and unavoidable circumstances, but now it’s finally going to release on the silver screen today, on September 24th. And just like many cine-goers, actors Prabhas and Dulquer Salmaan are excited and enthusiastic about this development too.

Both Prabhas and Dulquer are happy about Love Story releasing in the theatres today. Both the actors took to social media to express their joy and promote the film as well. Taking to his Instagram space, Prabhas posted a poster of the film and wrote, “Heartwarming to see much-awaited films like #LoveStory releasing on the silver screen post the second wave. Come celebrate the true essence of cinema in a theatre near you and revive the golden days of cinema @chayakkineni @saipallavi.senthamarai @kammula.sekhar @pawanch #amigoscreations @asiansunielnarang @svcllp #LoveStoryFromSep24th”.

Take a look:

Dulquer Salmaan too took to Twitter and showered best wishes on the team. He tweeted, “Wishing you guys the very best for release tomorrow ! Wow theatrical after ages ! Everyone do watch in cinemas ! #LoveStory #Lovestoryon24th @chay_akkineni @Sai_Pallavi92 @sekharkammula @pawanch19 @SVCLLP #amigoscreations @AsianSuniel @adityamusic @NiharikaGajula @GskMedia_PR”.

Take a look:

The teaser of Lover Story was released a few months ago and it has set high expectations. Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's intense chemistry is the highlight. Their romantic scenes look realistic and the film is expected to be high on emotions. It is the story of a boy and girl who move into the city from their village to pursue their dreams.

Written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, the music of Love Story is composed by Pawan Ch while cinematography and editing are performed by Vijay C. Kumar and Marthand K. Venkatesh respectively. Love Story is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banners Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu lauds Love Story & says movie on dance is rare in Telugu; Naga Chaitanya thankful for kind words