Prabhas to essay a double role in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film?

The southern star Prabhas who enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts, will reportedly be seen in two different avatars in the Nag Ashwin directorial.
Prabhas to essay a double role in Nag Ashwin's upcoming film?
The Baahubali star Prabhas is expected to play a double role in the upcoming southern drama which will be helmed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. The latest news update about the south star Prabhas states that he could be seen in dual roles in the upcoming film. The southern star Prabhas who enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts, will reportedly be seen in two different avatars. The Baahubali actor Prabhas will also play the lead role in the upcoming film called Radhe Shyam. The southern film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The southern drama will feature south siren, Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The first look poster of Radhe Shyam was unveiled some days back. The fans and film audiences were eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer. The news reports about the Nag Ashwin directorial with Prabhas in the lead states that the makers are busy with building sets for the upcoming drama. The Saaho star Prabhas still has to complete the filming process of Radhe Shyam.

The team of the southern drama were in Georgia to shoot for some crucial portions of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial. But, the team had to return to the country as the COVID 19 situation got serious. Various countries imposed travel restrictions including air travel, due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus.

Credits :thehansindia.com

