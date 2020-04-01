Prabhas essays a fortune teller in the upcoming Radha Krishna Kumar directorial? Find Out

The latest news update on Prabhas 20 suggests that the lead actor will be playing the role of a fortune teller in the film.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers of the Prabhas starrer which also features Pooja Hegde in the lead have started work on post-production. The latest news update on Prabhas 20 suggests that the lead actor will be playing the role of a fortune teller in the film. The film is based in the era of 1970. The cast and crew had returned to the country after wrapping up the shoot in Georgia. The stunning diva, Pooja Hegde had also shared a picture on her Instagram account when she was at the airport heading to Georgia to shoot for Prabhas 20.

The latest news update on Prabhas 20 states that the post-production has begun. The team of the Prabhas starrer has stalled their filming owing to the global Coronavirus outbreak. The south drama is reportedly based in Europe. The south film is tentatively called Prabhas 20. During an Instagram live with Pinkvilla, Pooja Hegde revealed how she had a gala time shooting with Prabhas for the film. The sultry siren adds that the cast and crew of Prabhas 20 were very lucky as they got a chance to return to the country before the lockdown was issued by the government.

The south drama with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The fans and the film audience are eagerly looking forward to seeing the first look of the film. Prabhas previously featured in a film titled Saaho alongside .

