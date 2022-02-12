Prabhas says 'will miss you' as he gets excited for Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James; Pens an emotional note

Puneeth Rajkumar will be seen one last time on the big screen with the movie James, which is one of the most awaited projects in the South. Yesterday, the makers unveiled the teaser of James and it was a perfect visual treat with action packed performance by the late actor. Other than his die hard fans, guess who else is excited for James, it is none other than Prabhas.

Prabhas took to his Instagram handle and shared Puneeth's poster from James along with an emotional note. The actor is super excited for the movie and also said that it will be special always for millions. The actor wrote, "I'm sure we're about to witness a masterpiece in form of #James. This film will always be special to the millions of us who admire the Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar Sir. We miss you!.'

Puneeth had completed shooting for his part before he passed away. The dubbing has been done by Puneeth's brother, senior actor Shivarajkumar. Directed by Chethan Kumar, Priya Anand is the leading lady and also features Puneeth's elder brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar in cameo roles.