Prabhas’ Facebook account gets hacked; actor issues statement

As Prabhas is anticipating the release of two major releases in Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, the actor has been more active than usual on social media. His fans were particularly excited about this development, as the actor has always shied away from social media platforms.

To the dismay of fans, the actor has himself revealed that his Facebook account has been hacked and has to be retrieved.

In his Instagram story, the actor himself directly mentioned the news of his Facebook account getting hacked. He wrote, "Hello everyone, My facebook page has been compromised. Team is sorting this out." Hopefully his account will get retrieved soon.

Speaking of his presence on social media platforms, he mostly uses them to promote his upcoming films. Therefore, it is always great for the actor’s fans when he has back-to-back releases coming up. Recently, the actor has been putting out updates regarding multiple films back-to-back.

There are reports that state that the crew of Baahubali created his Facebook account. Also, he reportedly revealed that his Radhe Shyam team had created his Instagram account. Well, we do not know how much truth there is in these rumors, but going by his limited social media presence, they are not that hard to believe.

Prabhas’ social media use was limited to just wishing his colleagues on their birthdays and updating them on his upcoming films. The actor has an official Facebook and Instagram account. He revealed that his preference is for Instagram over both Facebook and Twitter. Even though he was on Facebook way before he created an Instagram account, he believes that Instagram is better. This is because, with the latter, he does not have to say much and just has to post pictures.

As it is widely known that the actor is shy and reserved, his preference for Instagram over Facebook and Twitter does not really come as a surprise to anyone. Prabhas had also shared in an old interview that Instagram is the maximum that he can do.

