Prabhas fans' reactions range from funny to outright disappointment as Salaar gets postponed

There has hardly been a year with as many big-budget star vehicles as 2023. From Rajinikanth’s Jailer to Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, this year is a true feast for fans, with the release of a plethora of mass mainstream entertainers that guarantee whistle-worthy moments. Another film that can be mentioned in the same breath as the aforesaid films is Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

Sadly, the fans will have to wait even longer to experience Salaar on the big screen. From its scheduled release date of September 28, the Prashanth Neel-directed film has been postponed to a later date. Reportedly, Salaar will now be released either in December this year or January next year.

As soon as the news of Salaar getting postponed came out, Prabhas fans bombarded social media with their reactions—some fans reacted with funny memes, while other reactions were just plain frustration and outright disappointment. Just minutes after the news came out, fans were quick to make theories and possible conclusions on what the delay in Salaar's release would mean to the film and its leading man, Prabhas.

Twitter explodes with reactions from Prabhas fans as Salaar gets postponed

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire consists of an ensemble cast including the likes of Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju. Not just fans of Salaar’s cast members, but loyal fans of Prashanth Neel’s previous film, KGF, are also invested in Salaar. As KGF and Salaar are set in the same universe, fans are convinced that a new cinematic universe has been born.

But the constant postponement news of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has certainly left a bad taste among fans, but Prashanth Neel will hopefully be successful in winning over the audience once again when the film ultimately releases. Since most of his past few releases had a similar fate to that of Salaar, as they were all postponed, Prabhas' fans have come up with funny memes about their favorite star's films getting delayed.

If Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire releases in January 2024, then it will join a series of big-budget Telugu films to battle it out in order to become the Sankranti winner.

