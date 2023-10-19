Prabhas fans spark pre-birthday Andhra Pradesh bike rally frenzy

Prabhas' birthday is a feast for his die-hard fans. The actor, who has an enormous following across the country, will be 44 on October 23rd.

Prabhas' birthday celebrations in Andhra Pradesh started a little early this year. Salaar: Part 1- The Ceasefire actor's followers organized a massive bike rally to commemorate the actor's forthcoming birthday.

Although the actor’s birthday is still five days away, massive celebrations have already begun all around the city.

Andhra Pradesh students arrange bike rally on the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday

In the heart of Andhra Pradesh, the excitement reaches its peak as students from Narsapur Y N College the fans decided to bring frenzy on the streets to flaunt their undying love for the Saaho star.

This outpouring of adoration sets the tone for what promises to be a memorable week, with Prabhas' banners, cutouts, and posters flooding the streets, and the throbbing rhythms of DJ-created festivities filling the air. The classic Bahubali Manohari song becomes their triumphant hymn.

Prabhas' fans' combined excitement and emotion are testaments to their profound love and unshakable loyalty for their favorite idol, the grandeur of the gathering exemplifying the influence Prabhas has had on their lives.

On the work front

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is an action thriller film written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. It stars Prabhas in the lead role, as well as Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju.

The film was announced in December 2020, with the filming starting in January 2021 at Godavarikhani, Telangana. The flick’s music is by Ravi Basrur, while photography is by Bhuvan Gowda. It will be released in theatres globally on December 22, 2023, clashing with Dunki.

In addition to Salaar, Prabhas has a number of other fascinating projects in line. Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming Indian epic science fiction film. C. Aswani Dutt produces it under the name of Vyjayanthi Movies. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are among the cast members.

