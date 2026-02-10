Prabhas’ Fauzi co-star Imanvi to romance 24 years her senior Pawan Kalyan in Surender Reddy’s next? Report

The much-anticipated collaboration between Power Star Pawan Kalyan and filmmaker Surender Reddy has become one of the most talked-about projects in Tollywood. Known for his high-octane storytelling, Surender Reddy is expected to showcase Pawan Kalyan in a striking new avatar, raising expectations among fans. The film is currently in the scripting stage, with Surender Reddy and writer Vakkantham Vamsi working closely to fine-tune the narrative. The makers are reportedly planning to launch the project on March 19, coinciding with the Ugadi festival, adding to the excitement around the venture.



Imanvi Ismail to play the female lead?



Buzz around the film intensified after reports suggested that popular YouTuber-turned-actress Imanvi Ismail is being considered for the female lead. According to 123 Telugu, the makers have shortlisted Imanvi, who is set to make her Tollywood debut with Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. If finalized, this project would mark her second major Telugu film and place her opposite Pawan Kalyan, making it a significant leap early in her acting career. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.



The film is being produced by Ram Talluri under the Jaithra Rama Movies banner, marking his debut as a producer. Designed as a large-scale entertainer, the makers are reportedly eyeing a Sankranthi 2027 theatrical release. Given Pawan Kalyan’s political commitments, the production team is said to be planning the shooting schedules carefully to ensure timely completion. More details regarding the cast, genre, and technical crew are expected to be revealed after the official launch.



What’s next for Pawan Kalyan



Pawan Kalyan is currently gearing up for the release of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, slated to hit theaters on March 26, 2026. Meanwhile, anticipation around his first-ever collaboration with Surender Reddy continues to grow. With strong buzz due to a potentially fresh pairing, the film is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Telugu projects in the coming years.

