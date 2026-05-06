Prabhas' Fauzi shoot put on hold after tragic demise of a crew member in road accident; Report

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death, which could be triggering to some.

A tragedy has hit Prabhas' highly anticipated period drama, Fauzi. In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the sets of the superstar’s film have come to a standstill. According to reports, a fatal road accident involving the film's crew resulted in the death of one member and left five others critically injured.

Prabha’s Fauzi paused after the death of a crew member

According to Deccan Chronicle, the unforeseen incident occurred near Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The film’s crew was reportedly traveling to Ramoji Film City for a scheduled shoot when their vehicle lost control and rammed into a cement divider.

While the identity of the deceased is yet to be officially released, the injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Hence, director Hanu Raghavapudi and the producers at Mythri Movie Makers decided to temporarily suspend the shoot. Having said that, no official statements have been released by the makers of Fauzi in this regard.

What do we know about Fauzi?

Fauzi is an upcoming period war drama set in the 1940s during British India, mounted on a huge budget. Reports suggest that Prabhas plays a soldier in the high-octane actioner. The movie is set to feature social media sensation Imanvi Esmail, making her big-screen debut opposite the Rebel star as the female lead.

Veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher will also be playing key roles in the flick. The movie is expected to hit big screens in the latter half of 2026.

Talking about Prabhas’ work front, the actor started the year by entertaining the audience with his horror-comedy film, The Raja Saab. The audience is excited about his most-awaited collaboration with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit. He will be seen in an intense avatar as a cop alongside Triptii Dimri.

The superstar will also return as Bhairava in Nag Ashwin's epic sci-fi sequel, Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2. For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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