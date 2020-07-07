Prabhas' film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin gets delayed; To go on floor in April next year?

According to media reports, the Nag Ashwin directorial starring Prabhas in the lead was supposed to start rolling in the month of October this year. But, now the latest reports suggest that the film will now go on floors in the month of April next year.

The latest news reports about Prabhas' film with director Nag Ashwin state that the film has got delayed further. According to media reports, the Nag Ashwin directorial starring Prabhas in the lead was supposed to start rolling in the month of October this year. But, now the latest reports suggest that the film will now go on floors in the month of April next year. The Baahubali actor Prabhas still has to finish work on his southern drama, with director Radha Krishna Kumar.

The south star was slated to wrap up the south flick with director Radha Krishna Kumar which still does not have an official title and then move on to the Nag Ashwin directorial. But, now due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde film still has to complete its filming work. The team of the Radha Krishna Kumar film, were in Georgia before the lockdown was imposed in the country. After the global outbreak of COVID-19 the team returned to the country. The southern drama, which will be helmed by the Mahanati director with Prabhas in the lead is one of the most highly anticipated film from the south film industry. The southern star Prabhas last featured in the action thriller Saaho.

The film was helmed by south director Sujeeth. The film did not perform as per expectations, but the fans did appreciate the lead actor's performances and the action sequences. Now all eyes are on the Nag Ashwin directorial.

