Prabhas' film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin to revolve around the concept of God?

The Baahubali actor Prabhas will be seen as the lead actor in the southern director Nag Ashwin's upcoming film. The film, which is tentatively titled Prabhas 21, will reportedly revolve around the concept of God. The makers of Prabhas 21 have not yet announced the film's official title, but the fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to hear an update about the Nag Ashwin directorial. The south star Prabhas last featured in the action thriller titled Saaho. The film was helmed by ace director Sujeeth. The film also featured the Bollywood diva, .

The film did not match up to the expectations at the box office, but the fans of the Saaho actor gave the film a positive response. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming film, Prabhas 21. The Baahubali star Prabhas is now looking forward to complete his film Prabhas 20 which is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The latest news reports, suggest that the makers of the much-awaited film Prabhas 20 will be announcing the official title of the film in the second week of June. There is no official confirmation on the news reports, but the fans are hopeful to hear some update about the film.

The film Prabhas 20 will feature Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The team of Prabhas 20 had shot for some crucial portions of the film in Georgia. But, now the makers of the film are hoping to complete the film as soon as possible.

