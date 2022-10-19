Prabhas' film with director Maruthi: Bollywood actor Boman Irani to join the cast?

Prabhas has several promising projects in the making at the moment like Salaar, Adipurush and Project K. His lineup further has another movie with director Maruthi, which is likely to be titled Raja Deluxe. As the team gears up to kickstart the shoot for the film, the reports have started doing rounds that Boman Irani has been roped in to play Prabhas' grandfather in the drama. The grapevine suggests that the highly-awaited movie will go on the floors from 20th October.

This is not Boman Irani's first Tollywood project. He was previously seen in filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas’s 2013 laughter ride Atharintiki Daredi. This is going to be the celebrated actor's second Telugu venture. Additionally, Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal are said to play the female leads in the untitled film. Bankrolled by the People’s Media factory production banner, the other cast and crew of the movie are not known yet.