Prabhas' film with director Maruthi: Bollywood actor Boman Irani to join the cast?
The latest reports claim that Boman Irani will be seen as Prabhas' grandfather in Maruthi Dasari's untitled drama.
Prabhas has several promising projects in the making at the moment like Salaar, Adipurush and Project K. His lineup further has another movie with director Maruthi, which is likely to be titled Raja Deluxe. As the team gears up to kickstart the shoot for the film, the reports have started doing rounds that Boman Irani has been roped in to play Prabhas' grandfather in the drama. The grapevine suggests that the highly-awaited movie will go on the floors from 20th October.
This is not Boman Irani's first Tollywood project. He was previously seen in filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas’s 2013 laughter ride Atharintiki Daredi. This is going to be the celebrated actor's second Telugu venture. Additionally, Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal are said to play the female leads in the untitled film. Bankrolled by the People’s Media factory production banner, the other cast and crew of the movie are not known yet.
The Baahubali actor is also the protagonist for Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K. He will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in the much-anticipated drama. Backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, Project K is set in the future and will deal with the World War 3 timeline.
In addition to this, Prabhas also has the action entertainer Salaar by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel in the making. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, the film will feature Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.
Meanwhile, the Radhe Shyam star also has Om Raut’s Adipurush in his kitty. Derived from the mythological tale of Ramayana, the venture will star Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in prominent roles. '
