Prabhas gave his instant nod after hearing the script of Adipurush REVEALS director Om Raut

Prabhas, who will be seen playing the lead role in Om Raut's Adipurush, listened to the story over the phone and agreed to play the role immediately after hearing the story.

By now, we all know that Prabhas has been roped in to play the role of Lord Ram in Om Raut’s directorial. Titled Adipurush, the makers recently revealed that will be seen playing the main antagonist in the film. Now, in his recent interaction with media, the director revealed that he narrated the story to Prabhas over the phone and he immediately gave his nod. He also added that Prabhas was mightily impressed with the story.

''I’ve been thinking about the story of Adipurush since I was in college. And I wanted to do this movie since many days. I have written a similar story in the past, but this is different. During the lockdown, I started reworking on the idea. When Prabhas was first told the story over the phone, he saw the good in it and gave a green signal to the project immediately. When the lockdown restrictions were eased, I went to Hyderabad and narrated the full story to him,'' The Times Of India quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, reports on the film’s female lead are mounting every day. The makers have not yet announced the film’s leading lady. While some reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Goddess Sita, other reports suggest that Kiara Advani will be seen as the female lead. However, we have to wait for the makers to come up with an official announcement.

