Prabhas getting married? Uncle Krishnam Raju to announce soon; REPORTS

Prabhas, as we all know, is one of the most eligible bachelors in the film industry. His personal life and marriage have always been the talk of the town. Once again, speculations are doing rounds that the Baahubali actor is all set to tie the knot this year.

Reports also suggest that his uncle and senior rebel star Krishnam Raju will announce the same soon.

A bit old video of the President of Krishnam Raju and Prabhas fans association from West Godavari district has surfaced on social media revealing about Prabhas' marriage plans. The video claims that the bride for Prabhas is locked and that Krishnamraju’s family will reveal the details at the right time. The video is going viral on social media and fans cannot wait to see their favourite actor getting married soon.

Check out the video below

Meanwhile, there is no official confirmation regarding the same from Prabhas or his family. The actor is currently busy with his two big-budget films- Salaar and Adipurush.

On a related note, during the promotions of Radhe Shyam at a grand event in Mumbai, the Saaho actor revealed why he isn't married yet. A media person questioned Prabhas what is his prediction about his love life. To this, he wittily replied, "My love predictions have always been wrong. That is why I am not yet married." And this made everyone laugh out loud.

Now, only time will tell if Prabhas is actually getting married or if it is another mere rumour.

Also Read| When Salaar met Rocky in Bengaluru: Prabhas' entry took Yash & Prashanth Neel by surprise; Inside Party PICS