Prabhas gifts a luxury car to his gym trainer after being associated with him for years; Take a look

A photo of Prabhas with his trainer and his family standing in front of the car surfaced online and it has been going viral ever since it came up.
South star Prabhas started trending online after his photo with his gym trainer and his family surfaced online. In the photo, Prabhas can be seen standing next to his trainer named Lakshman Reddy, the latter’s wife and child, and what we see in the background is a luxury car. Apparently, Prabhas gifted the car to his trainer as a token of love. Reportedly, they both have been associated for more than eight years.

Buzz is that the Saaho star has never missed to take Lakshman's advice and training whenever he has to get into the shape for his roles in films. It is also reported that the gym trainer was of great help during the making of the Baahubali movies. Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas has a lineup of films in his kitty including Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam and Om Raut’s Adipurush. He also has in his kitty a film starring Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.

See the viral photo here:

Radhe Shyam, starring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, is expected to resume shooting soon. Apparently, the film will have Prabhas as a fortune teller, while Pooja will be seen playing a princess. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is based on Indian mythology Ramayana. The film has Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist. While the makers have not yet revealed the other cast members, media reports state that Keerthy Suresh or Kiara Advani will be seen as Goddess Sita in the film.

