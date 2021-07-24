Prabhas gives first clap for 'Guru of Cinema' Amitabh Bachchan as shoot for Nag Ashwin directorial begins

Pan Indian actor Prabhas and National Award Winning young director Nag Ashwin are collaborating for a pan Indian film, which is currently being referred to as #ProjectK. Previously, the film was being referred to as #Prabhas22. The film features Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. The star-studded cast promises to make the film one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema. After a long wait and postponement due to the pandemic, the big sci-fi film went on the floors today in Hyderabad.

Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan commenced the shooting of the sci-fi yet to titled film with director Nag Ashwin today, July 24. The film went on floors with a pooja ceremony at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad with the cast and crew. Prabhas took to Instagram and shared a photo of a clap as the film went on floors. Amitabh Bachchan is the first person to begin shooting for his portions in this film. Sharing his excitement of shooting with the legend of the cinema, Big B, Prabhas wrote,"On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! #ProjectK@amitabhbachchan @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies." In the photo, one can see, Big B in the background as Prabhas gives the first clap.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde spills the beans about Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam's release date