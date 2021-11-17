Prabhas' heartmelting throwback photos with a kid cannot be missed

Prabhas might look rough and tough in his roles on screen but, offscreen, he is man with a golden heart. His hunky on screen avatars are always the talk of the town but little is talked about him as a man, offscreen. Let's take a look at rare seen side of the Baahubali actor holding a toddler in his arms and these heartmelting throwback photos will leave you smiling.

One can see, Prabhas is playing and posing with a little girl in the throwback photos and it is the most adorable tthing you'll see today. The young Rebel star is known for his humble and down to earth nature. Be it posing with fans at the airport or sending handwritten notes to his Russian fans, Prabhas has left an everlasting impact on everyone.

Check out throwback photos below:

On the professional front, Prabhas is looking forward to the grand release of Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. The movie is gearing up for a January 14 release and will see Prabhas as a palmist.

He also has Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, a thrilling gangster drama and Om Raut's Adipurush, which is set against the backdrop of Ramayana. Besides, he has Nag Ashwin’s Project K, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.