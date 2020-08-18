Prabhas on his role in Adipurush: Playing a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride

Taking about Adipurush, Prabhas in a statement said he is very excited to portray this character. Read to know more.

Baahubali star Prabhas is on roll with back to back three big projects- Radhe Shyam, Prabhas 21 and recently announced Adipurush. The Pan-India star took to social media today morning and shared the first title poster of his next big film with Tanhaji director Om Raut. The film is a 3D action drama and is titled Adipurush. The first title poster of the film has taken social media by storm and fans can't keep calm to know what's more in stores. Prabhas is super excited and confident about his role in Adipurush. Taking about Adipurush, Prabhas in a statement said he is very excited to portray this character.

“Every role and character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic specially the way Om Raut has designed it. I am sure that all the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film," said Saaho in a statement to media. Tanhaji director Om Raut has also promised that the audience will get an experience like never before. Adipurush will release in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

According to media reports, Prabhas plays a very strong character and is expected to be an adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana. However, there is no official word regarding the same by the makers of Adipurush.

The shooting of the film will go on floors in 2021 and is scheduled to release in 2022. The upcoming magnum opus is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar.

