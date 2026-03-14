Prabhas in talks to work with Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy and Eko’s Dinjith Ayyathan? Here’s what we know

Prabhas is currently working on the film Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, which is slated for a Dussehra 2026 release. Now, it appears that the actor may soon collaborate with either Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy or Eko fame Dinjith Ayyathan for his next project.

Prabhas to star in Rajkumar Periasamy or Dinjith Ayyathan’s directorial?

According to online reports, Prabhas has listened to story pitches from Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy and Eko director Dinjith Ayyathan. Both screenplays are reportedly grand ventures and are expected to be pan-Indian projects under the banner of Hombale Films.

Interestingly, Dinjith Ayyathan recently appeared in a picture with Prabhas during a meeting with the actor. However, the makers have not yet provided any official confirmation regarding the Baahubali actor’s next film.

Previously, Rajkumar Periasamy directed the film Amaran, a biopic featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Currently, the filmmaker is working on the tentatively titled D55, starring Dhanush, with Mammootty playing a key role and Sreeleela and Sai Pallavi as the female leads.

On the other hand, Dinjith Ayyathan’s latest movie Eko, headlined by Padakkalam actor Sandeep Pradeep, is currently streaming on Netflix.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas was last seen in the lead role in The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the horror-comedy revolves around Raja and his rivalry with his late grandfather, a malevolent spirit who haunts a mansion.

Apart from the Saaho actor, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles. The film received an underwhelming response from both critics and audiences upon its release.

Looking ahead, the actor is next slated to appear in the lead role in the period action drama Fauzi. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the upcoming film will feature debutant Imanvi as the co-lead, along with Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Jaya Prada, and others in key roles.

Moreover, the actor also has Spirit in his lineup. The cop action drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is scheduled to release on March 5, 2027. With Triptii Dimri playing the co-lead, the film will mark her debut in South Indian cinema. Additionally, Vivek Oberoi has been confirmed to play the main antagonist, with the first-look poster already unveiled.

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