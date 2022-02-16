Prabhas joins the sets of Nag Ashwin’s Project K; Second schedule begins

A few days ago, we informed you that the second schedule of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K will begin by the second week of February. Now, it is reported that the Radhe Shyam actor is joined the sets of this sci-fi thriller. The latest schedule of the film is taking place in Hyderabad.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie will also see Amitabh Bachchan as the lead. Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan are also believed to be a part of the current schedule. It is further believed that some crucial sequences featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will be shot in this schedule.

Refreshing your memory, the first schedule of the much talked about project was also shot in Hyderabad and was a short one. In the meantime, Project K will mark the first on-screen pairing of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

The movie has been in news for some time now, during the film’s first schedule producers Vyjayanthi Movies welcomed Deepika Padukone with a heartwarming note and hamper. The note read, "To the daughter of the South, who’s been ruling the hearts globally. To the princess of the nation, who’s cherished as a treasure. Welcome home DP! Come, let’s conquer the world together,”