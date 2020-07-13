Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan are true BFF & these PHOTOS from SS Karthikeya’s wedding are proof

Looking at these throwback photos, we cannot help but wait for the pandemic situation to be well contained and see the stars setting the dance floor on fire in Rana Daggubati’s wedding with Miheeka Bajaj.

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad tied the knot in December 2018 in a star-studded wedding in Jaipur. While the wedding was a jaw-droppingly grand affair, what made it even more lavish was the fact that the ceremony also marked the reunion of top Tollywood stars. The prominent stars in the guest list included Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Akhil Akkineni, Nani, Rana Daggubatti, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty among the others. The guests flew down to Jaipur two days prior to the wedding and took part in the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies.

Pictures and videos that surfaced online showed that it was undoubtedly a grand wedding, in which the stars were seen setting the dance floor on fire. The photos from the wedding and pre-wedding celebrations showed these stars having a gala time while proving that they are best friends forever. Looking at these throwback photos, we cannot help but wait for the pandemic situation to be well contained and see the stars setting the dance floor on fire in Rana Daggubati’s wedding with Miheeka Bajaj.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR. Prabhas will be seen along with Pooja Hegde in Radha Krishna Kumar directorial Radhe Shyam, while Rana Daggubati has Virata Parvam in his kitty. Nani will be next seen in V which has Aditi Rao Hydari as the female lead. Anushka Shetty, on the other hand, will be next seen with R Madhavan in the multilingual film Nishabdham.

