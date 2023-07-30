Prabhas, Jr NTR to Ram Charan; Find out what Tamannaah Bhatia has to say about her co-actors

There are very few actors who share good on-screen chemistry with literally every actor that they work with. One person who can definitely be described as such an actor is Tamannaah Bhatia. The actress has never lacked chemistry with any of the co-stars she has worked with, and she has worked with many of our biggest stars.

During an interview for her latest release, Bholaa Shankar, the actress was asked to say one word about a few of her co-stars. The actress did not limit her words to just one and spoke about her co-actors, from Prabhas and Jr NTR to Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu.

Tamannaah Bhatia speaks about her co-actors including Prabhas and Mahesh Babu

The co-stars that Tamannaah was asked to comment on were Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Mahesh Babu. When asked about her most recent co-actor, Chiranjeevi, the actress said that he is unique. She further elaborated, saying that there is nobody like him. She referred to Pawan Kalyan as mass and very stylish, while she called her Baahubali co-actor Prabhas everyone’s darling.

When asked about Mahesh Babu, glamorous was the word that Tamannaah used, and she even went on to state that he is the most glamorous hero and very good-looking. Also, she referred to Jr NTR as an all-rounder, as he does everything. The actress elaborated on her comment and stated that he dances, fights, and does everything.

Tamannaah also did not hold back in complimenting any of her co-actors, and when asked about Allu Arjun, she said that even though he is a stylish star for Telugu cinema, the actor has become an actor to reckon with for the whole country. Meanwhile, the one word that Tamannaah used for Ram Charn was royal.

The actress stated that she thinks he is royal and is always going to be royal for her, and she also said that she has been saying this since the day that she met him. The actress complimented the RRR star and said that he is the most royal actor in the Telugu film industry.

