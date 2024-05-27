Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD animated prelude Bujji and Bhairava to release on THIS date; new teaser promises something BIG

The Prabhas starrer science fiction flick, Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The film has been a topic of discussion among cinephiles, who are eagerly waiting for its release on June 27th, this year.

Quite recently, during the film’s promotional event in Hyderabad, the makers of the film had unveiled Bujji, which is Prabhas’ character Bhairava’s vehicle from the sci-fi flick. In the latest update, it has been revealed that Kalki 2898 AD has an animated prelude, titled Bujji and Bhairava, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from May 31st. The limited series will act as a precursor, giving fans a glimpse into the exciting world of Kalki 2898 AD.

Bujji and Bhairava set to release on May 31st

The makers of the film chose to share the news via their social media, where they also shared a short teaser, along with the caption:

“The summer vacation still has one big surprise left.; With love, Bujji and Bhairava”

Check out the video below:

About Bujji

During the recent pre-release event of the film, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD had unveiled Prabhas’ vehicle from the film, titled Bujji. The three wheeled car has been custom-made for the film by automobile manufacturers Mahindra and Jayem Motors in Coimbatore. However, in the film, the car has been built by Prabhas’ character Bhairava.

It is learnt that the vehicle weighs a staggering 6 tonnes, and has power equalling 94 Kw. Furthermore, the vehicle is also said to have a battery of 47 KwH.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD marks the fourth directorial venture of filmmaker Nag Ashwin. It also marks his first collaboration with Baahubali actor Prabhas. The film, which is touted to be science fiction entertainer, boasts an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Pasupathy and many more in crucial roles.

In an earlier interview, the director had revealed that Kalki 2898 AD covers a timespan of 6000 years, starting from 3102 BCE, when the Mahabharat ended, and going forward till 2898 AD, as the title suggests. The film has been bankrolled by C Aswani Dutt, under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, while Santhosh Narayanan composes the music for the film. Serbian cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic cranks the camera for the film, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao takes care of the film’s editing.

