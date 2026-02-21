Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 shoot begins with Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan? Here’s what we know

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas in the lead role, was released in 2024 and became a massive hit in theaters. Now, the film’s sequel, Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2, is in the works and is reportedly said to have gone on floors, with Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan filming their portions first.

Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan to begin shooting for Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2?

According to online reports, Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 has begun shooting this year. The makers are reportedly filming scenes featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan on a set in Shankarpally.

The current schedule is said to include key scenes that do not involve Prabhas. However, these remain unconfirmed reports, as no official announcement has been made yet.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD begins at the end of the Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the onset of the Kali Yuga in 3102 BC. After the war, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna with the responsibility of protecting Lord Vishnu’s final avatar when the time comes.

Six thousand years later, in 2898 AD, the world has transformed into a harsh dystopia ruled through fear by a self-proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to appease him in hopes of gaining access to his abundant land, known as the Complex, others rise in rebellion against his tyranny.

As hope begins to fade, a new light emerges in the form of an unborn child carried by SUM-80, also known as Sumathi. With Yaskin and his followers determined to extract the child’s life force, an epic tale unfolds, setting the stage for the rest of the saga.

The first installment starred Prabhas in the lead role and also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in prominent roles. As Deepika has reportedly opted out of the project, rumors suggest that Sai Pallavi may replace her in the sequel.

Prabhas’ upcoming movies

Prabhas is next set to appear in the lead role in Fauzi, a period action drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film is slated for a Dussehra 2026 release, with Imanvi playing the co-lead.

Additionally, the actor has the cop action drama Spirit in his lineup, which is scheduled to release on March 5, 2027.

