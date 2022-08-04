Prabhas, Keerthy Suresh represent South in Independence Day's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' anthem by Ministry of Culture

To celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's independence, the Ministry of Culture releases a special anthem Har Ghar Tiranga. The video features many big personalities from cinema, sports, and others. Pan Indian stars Prabhas and Keerthy Suresh are the only stars representing the South in the special Independence Day Anthem.

Prabhas is the only male actor from South India who has been featured in this anthem video. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan lent his voice. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Anupam Kher, Asha Bhonsle, Sonu Nigam, Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Neeraj Chopra, and PV Sindhu were among other celebrities in the video. At the end of the video, one can also see Prime Minister Narendra Modi making his presence.

The video showcase the spirit, strength, and diversity of India from sports, missile launches, army, to the mesmerizing beauty of the county. On August 15, India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas has Project K with director Nag Ashwin, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen in the role of Lord Ram in the pan-Indian big-budget film, Adipurush, which also stars Sunny Singh, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. The actor is busy shooting for Salaar with Prashanth Neel and Shruti Haasan. After wrapping these three projects, Prabhas will begin the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

Keerthy Suresh will share screen space with natural star Nani in the action drama, Dasara. The actress is also teaming up with Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel in Mari Selvaraj’s directorial project titled, Maamannan.

Also Read: Sita Ramam: Prabhas calls Rashmika Mandanna 'most wanted heroine'; Dulquer Salmaan shares update on Project K