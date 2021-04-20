  1. Home
As we all know, Prabhas has been making waves in Indian cinema with back to back big-budget films and with his latest photos going viral, fans can't wait to know what's in store for them.
Prabhas' latest photos from Salaar sets go VIRAL; Massive sets created in Hyderabad and Gujarat
Pan-India star Prabhas is one of the busiest actors currently. The Baahubali actor has been simultaneously shooting for his two big upcoming projects- Adipurush and Salaar. After wrapping up an important schedule of Adipurush, Prabhas has now jumped on to his next project. The actor has commenced the second schedule of Salaar and is shooting at a coal mine. A few photos of Prabhas chilling on the sets and having a gala time with the team have surfaced on social media. As we all know, the Saaho star has been making waves in Indian cinema with back to back big-budget films and with his latest photos going viral, fans can't wait to know what's in store for them. 

According to social media buzz, massive sets have been created in Hyderabad and Gujarat for the Salaar shoot. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the Pan-India project stars Shruti Haasan in the female lead. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Being shot in Kannada and Telugu languages, Salaar will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The makers have already wrapped up the first schedule in Hyderabad and have commenced a new one. 

Check out Prabhas' latest viral photos below: 

Besides Adipurush, Salaar and untitled Prabhas 21 with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas is looking forward to a grand release of 'Radhe Shyam', co-starring Pooja Hegde. The Darling star will be seen donning the lover boy hat after almost a decade. It will be a breath of fresh air to see Prabhas in the romance genre after a very long time. Radhe Shyam releases on July 30, 2021! 

