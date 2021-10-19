Prabhas launches Akash Puri & Ketika Sharma's 'Romantic' trailer filled with bold scenes and romance

Puri Jagannadh's son and young actor Akash Puri's upcoming film Romantic is quite in the news. The film will see him romancing Ketika Sharma in the upcoming intense romantic drama. Amidst the buzz, Prabhas along with the film's team has released the trailer that is filled with bold scenes and romance.

Romantic is scheduled for release on 29 October and ahead of it, the makers release the trailer. True to the title, the Romantic trailer is full of romantic scenes between the lead pair. Akash plays the character name Vasco and Ketika Sharma is seen as Monika. It appears to be an infatuation between the two but they look deeply and madly in love with each other. Interestingly, they deny being in love and confess that it’s just an infatuation. The pairing looks fresh on-screen. Ramya Krishna is too good as a police officer and brings many twists in the trailer itself.

Check out the trailer below:

Dialogues penned by Puri emphasise the heavy dose of romance in the film, while Sunil Kashyap’s theme music has sensuousness. The cinematography of the film is by Naresh.

Along with Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur is producing Romantic under Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies and Puri Connects banners. The film also stars Makarand Deshpande, Uttej and Sunaina.

Also Read: PICS: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan twin & look perfect as they go on divine journey in Mumbai