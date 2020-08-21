Prabhas to learn archery to play Lord Ram in Adipurush; Director Om Raut REVEALS why he chose him for the role

Adipurush is one of the biggest projects in Prabhas' career after Baahubali and fans can't wait to know what's in stores for them.

Baahubali actor Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in the upcoming mega project titled, Adipurush. The film has been the talk of the town ever since the actor made an official announcement about the same last week. Directed by Om Raut, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and will release in 5 languages. Adipurush is one of the biggest projects in Prabhas' career after Baahubali and fans can't wait to know what's in stores for them. Meanwhile, director Om Raut in a recent interview revealed that Prabhas will learn archery to play Lord Ram in Adipurush.

"Prabhas is working on his transformation. He has to attain an archer's physique, which is dramatically different from that of a warrior. We have begun consulting several experts. He will also begin learning archery soon," the Tanaji director said in an interview to Mid-Day.

He further also revealed that Prabhas was always the first choice for the role and nobody better than him could have done justice to it. "I have seen him [as the lead] in my head, on my computer, in my script — if there is anybody who can play Prabhu Ram to perfection, it is Prabhas. As the biggest star in our country, he adds to the commercial value of the film. But more than that, he has a great combination of calmness and aggression. As the writer and director, that appealed to me," the director revealed.

Adipurush will be shot in 3D and reportedly, Keerthy Suresh has been approached for the female lead role opposite Prabhas. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Credits :Mid Day

