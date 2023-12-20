Prabhas-led Salaar makers back out from multiplexes after Dunki given more screens; Producer says "We want the game to be fair"

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles with KGF director Prashanth Neel helming the project is set to release on silver screens on 22nd December 2023.

The film which has been a much-anticipation for film viewers in India seems to have been found to be in trouble for releasing in Hindi-speaking regions. As Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Dunki is releasing in theaters tomorrow, multiplex theater chains have opted to screen all of their screens for SRK starrer while not allowing any shows for Salaar in North India.

The setback created by this decision of multiplex companies like PVR INOX and Miraj has opened up a widespread debate which led to the makers of Salaar Hombale Films opting to not screen their films in South India as well.

Salaar makers opt out of screening in PVR INOX and Miraj in South India

According to a report by the channel Zoom, the Managing Director of Hombale Films, Chaluve Gowda emphatically confirmed and said that they will not be releasing Salaar in PVR Inox and Miraj outlets in certain places because they have been unfairly treated by them.

They said, "This also implies that we will not release Salaar in South in the outlets of these national chains. They have even blacked out Salaar from certain outlets and given it fully to Dunki. We want the game to be fair. If, however, these exhibitors change their itinerary, then we shall definitely release our film in their outlets. And when I say South, it means every other territory of India apart from South. (North India means everything besides South)."

Moreover, it was earlier expected that Salaar would be hitting around 6000 screens in India but it seems to know what the makers will plan is yet to be known now.

This cutting of multiplex chains from South Indian states leads to a 30% loss for the film’s makers but also incurs a huge loss for the exhibitors as well, owing to the fact that Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

More about Salaar

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, also features an ensemble cast that includes actors like Tinnu Anand, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and many more in crucial roles.

The film is said to be an action-drama film that heavily relies on the emotional bonds shared between two best friends. The two-part franchise offers a deeply rooted story in the terror lands of Khansaar where the newly crowned king Varadharaja Mannar (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran) has to face the atrocities of his enemies and as such calls upon his trusted friend and loyal companion, Deva (played by Prabhas).

Talking about the future of Salaar and discussions about it, Prithviraj revealed in an exclusive interview that discussions are happening for it but a timeline is still yet to be known. The second part of the film is much bigger than the first film.

In the same interview, Prithviraj also talked about how initially Prashanth Neel narrated both the films to him as a single film but was later changed into a two-part film, due to the scale and premise the film offers.

