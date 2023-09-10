Prabhas likely to play crucial role in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa? Reports

Vishnu Manchu began his highly ambitious Mukesh Kumar Singh-directed film Kannappa back in August. The actor, as well as everyone else involved in the project, has high hopes for the film. As per the latest reports, the film has just gotten even grander as a massive superstar has signed on to be a part of the project.

Reportedly, Prabhas has signed on to play a crucial role in Kannappa. When a tweet stated that Prabhas had been confirmed to be a part of the film, Kannappa’s leading man, Vishnu Manchu, reshared the tweet and wrote, "Har Har Mahadev." His reaction is being viewed as a sign of confirmation that Prabhas is indeed a part of the film, even though Vishnu Manchu did not explicitly state the same in his tweet.

Prabhas and Vishnu Machu might be collaborating soon for Kannappa

Not just Prabhas; reports have been swirling around that other notable film personalities will also join the film. As of now, the names of the potential stars who might be a part of Kannappa are being kept under wraps. The pooja ceremony for the film took place in mid-August, thus officially commencing the film.

Kannappa is jointly produced by Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The shooting for the film is set to start soon as well, as per reports. Mani Sharma and Stephen Devassy will work together on the film’s music. Ever since its announcement, Kannappa has been promoted as a pan-India film that is very ambitious in its vision.

For the uninitiated, if this collaboration happens, Kannappa is not the first project between Prabhas and Vishnu Manchu. The former had previously done a voice cameo for Vishnu Manchu’s 2012 film Denikaina Ready, which was a remake of the 1999 Malayalam film Udayapuram Sulthan.

Vishnu Manchu kicked off Kannappa with a grand puja ceremony

Kannappa is touted to become a huge game-changer in Vishnu Manchu’s career. Therefore, the film was officially announced with a grand puja ceremony. The film is reportedly based on the life of Bhakta Kannappa, who was a devotee of Shiva. Kannappa is expected to be a historical film made on a large scale with a big budget and larger-than-life sets.

