Prabhas looks ultra stylish in his casual avatar on the sets of Salaar; Watch LEAKED PHOTO & VIDEO

Prashanth Neel of KGF fame is helming this massive project. With this powerful combination, the expectations are sky high for Salaar. Last year in January, the film kickstarted the shoot and wrapped up small portions before the second wave of Coronavirus. Now post lockdown, the team of Salaar is back in action.

Prabhas is currently shooting for Salaar in Hyderabad along with his team. A new video and photo of Prabhas from the sets of Salaar has been surfaced online. The actor can be seen walking on the streets in his casual avatar. The video is currently trending as fans are sharing across it on social media platforms. Take a look at the video and photo here:

Recently, Prabhas, being the foodie, treated the team of Salaar with drool-worthy Hyderabadi dishes and Shruti Haasan shared a picture on her Instagram to thank him for the feast.

Also Read: VIDEO: Ram Charan, Jr NTR singing RRR's 'Dosti' on their way to shoot in Ukraine is pure friendship goals

Salaar is touted to be an underworld action drama and features Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. Salaar will feature Prabhas in a dark, violent role and he is reportedly working out to build muscle and acquire a beefed up look to fit the bill. The film is backed by renowned producer Vijay Kiragandur under his home production banner Hombale films. Being shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages, Salaar will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur.