Prabhas on the low cap on movie ticket prices: For the big films it was definitely a big loss

Tollywood biggies like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and a few others met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on February 10 to discuss the low cap on movie tickets. We got in touch with Prabhas, who was in Mumbai for the promotions of Radhe Shyam. Asked about the change they are expecting and how movies like Akhanda and Pushpa have actually missed out on major business due to the same.

Prabhas said, "for the big films it was definitely a big loss... Andhra and Telegana are the big markets but Andhra was a bigger one commercially. And if you make films like Radhe Shyam, the producers will be like in shock. It takes away 40-50 per cent of business so it's a big loss. They need to support the films and they are doing it."

While we discussed the films, Prabhas looked confused with the schedule for his upcoming films. He had at least one release a year and then there was a time when he had only 3 releases in 7 years. Now, having back to back Pan-India project in the kitty, asked if this changes the dynamics of how he works, Prabhas replied, "I thought I will do only 2 films a year but I'm getting very important work and I'm like let's work hard it's ok 3 years I will work hard because 7 years I didn't have to move much...all films are big."

With Radhe Shyam gearing up for the big release on March 11, the Baahubali actor has got a choc-o-bloc scheduled until 2024. He is currently working on Nag Ashwin's Project K co-starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. His highly anticipated 25th film, Spirit, helmed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga will go on floors next year, as revealed by Prabhas himself.