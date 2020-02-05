From Prabhas, Mahesh Babu to Sridevi and Kajal Aggarwal: THESE South celebs have Madame Tussauds wax statue

As Kajal Aggarwal's wax statue has become the talk of the town, here's a look at the list of South celebrities who have achieved this feat in the past.

The stunning actress Kajal Aggarwal becomes the first South actress who has for her wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore. The Indian 2 actress launched her wax statue today, February 5th in presence of her parents and sister Nisha Aggarwal. The pictures and photos from the same have surfaced on social media. One can see in the photos, Kajal posing with her wax statue and she surely can't get over it. Kajal feels proud on adding another feather to her cap and the stunner can't keep calm. At the event, the actress expressed about having a surreal and goosebumps experience as she unveiled her replica.

As Kajal's wax statue has become the talk of the town, here's a look at the list of South celebrities who have achieved this feat in the past.

Prabhas: Beating the likes of superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, Prabhas got a wax statue at the Bangkok Madame Tussauds. Prabhas looked like his Baahubali character from the film. Prabhas became the first-ever South Indian actor to have his statue at Madame Tussauds.

: Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and as trio unveiled late Sridevi's wax statue in Madame Tussauds Singapore on September 4, 2019. The wax statue looked breathtakingly replica of the stunning actress. It is a replica of Sridevi's iconic look from the Mr India song Hawa Hawai.

Mahesh Babu: Madame Tussauds wax statue of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu was unveiled in Hyderabad in March 2019. For the first time ever, the team of Madame Tussauds Singapore got a wax statue to India for public display and on knowing this, a lot of fans gathered to catch a live glimpse of Mahesh Babu's wax statue.

Also Read: Madame Tussauds: Mahesh Babu's fans go berserk as the superstar proudly unveils his wax statue with family

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More