Prabhas to make a special announcement of his 25th film ahead of Radhe Shyam's release?

With Baahubali, Prabhas has set a benchmark and his fans cannot wait to know what's next in store for them. While moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to the release of Radhe Shyam, the Pan-India star is expected to announce his 25th film soon and the story is tipped to be entirely different.

A source reveals, "Prabhas 25 is materializing and he will make a special announcement soon. While details are shrouded in secrecy, what we know right now is that the Movie's story is going to be entirely different from his other movies of the past." It is also being said that the actor is collaborating with a blockbuster maverick director who has a cult status. The film's announcement is likely to be out on October 7th. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Meanwhile, talking about Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and co-starring Pooja Hegde, this Prabhas starrer is scheduled to release on 14 January 2022.

The film's music is scored by Justin Prabhakaran with cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Shot in Telugu and Hindi, Radhe Shyam will be dubbed in the other languages.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan receives special Biryani from Bahubali aka Prabhas, calls it an ‘insane meal’