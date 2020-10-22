Prabhas makes a humble request to his fans ahead of his birthday and it will win your heart

Ahead of his birthday, Prabhas has apparently requested his fans not to spend their hard-earned money on banners.

Fans of pan Indian star Prabhas are desperately waiting for the makers of Radhe Shyam to release the film’s motion poster to mark the actor’s birthday. We all know that there will be huge celebrations and fans will go gaga on social media space. Already, the actor photo is being circulated on social media for Common Display Picture. Now, Prabhas has sent out a request to his fans and stated that he will be more than happy if his fans followed it.

Apparently, Prabhas said that he does not want his fans to spend more money on banners on his birthday. According to media reports, he said, “I would like to say one thing to my fans. Some people work for their daily expenses. If my film releases, they spend Rs 500 or Rs 1000 for banners and tickets. Please darlings, don't do that. Get one family biryani pack and eat along with your family. I will be happier”.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab teaser to release on Diwali?

On the work front, Prabhas has two big ticket films – Adipurush and Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The makers had announced that they will unveil a motion poster for the film on Prabhas’ birthday which happens to be tomorrow. His other film Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and it has and Amitabh Bachchan in the key roles. The film’s leading lady is yet to be announced.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×