  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prabhas makes a humble request to his fans ahead of his birthday and it will win your heart

Ahead of his birthday, Prabhas has apparently requested his fans not to spend their hard-earned money on banners.
16249 reads Mumbai Updated: October 22, 2020 07:23 pm
Prabhas,South
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Fans of pan Indian star Prabhas are desperately waiting for the makers of Radhe Shyam to release the film’s motion poster to mark the actor’s birthday. We all know that there will be huge celebrations and fans will go gaga on social media space. Already, the actor photo is being circulated on social media for Common Display Picture. Now, Prabhas has sent out a request to his fans and stated that he will be more than happy if his fans followed it.

Apparently, Prabhas said that he does not want his fans to spend more money on banners on his birthday. According to media reports, he said, “I would like to say one thing to my fans. Some people work for their daily expenses. If my film releases, they spend Rs 500 or Rs 1000 for banners and tickets. Please darlings, don't do that. Get one family biryani pack and eat along with your family. I will be happier”.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab teaser to release on Diwali?

On the work front, Prabhas has two big ticket films – Adipurush and Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The makers had announced that they will unveil a motion poster for the film on Prabhas’ birthday which happens to be tomorrow. His other film Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and it has Saif Ali Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the key roles. The film’s leading lady is yet to be announced.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Prabhas' Radhe Shyam First Look OUT: Baahubali actor as Vikram Aditya looks suave and dapper in latest poster
Prabhas announces Rs 1.5 crore as donation for relief work for the flood hit Telangana
#PrabhasBirthdayCDP trends on Twitter with an intense photo of the rebel star ahead of his birthday
Radhe Shyam: Justin Prabhakaran to compose music for Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: Prabhas starrer to re release in the USA to celebrate the actor's birthday
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam to stay clear of fight sequences: Report

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement