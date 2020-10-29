Prabhas Mania in Italy: Here's how media covered the actor on the sets of Radhe Shyam; WATCH
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are currently shooting for their upcoming film, Radhe Shyam in Italy. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is the talk of the town since its inception. Recently, a few photos of the Baahubali actor celebrating his birthday on the sets of the film surfaced on social media and fans can't keep calm to know what's next in stores for them. Meanwhile, Prabhas, who has earned a massive fan following across the globe is being covered by the Italy media. Yes, the actor is shining in a massive way in the international market as well. The media there got some exclusive footages of the from the sets and also interviewed the Saaho actor.
Nikil Murukan, a publicist shared the video of the newsroom on his Twitter page and wrote, "#Italy media reports about #RadheShyam shooting that is taking place at Piemonte. Channel @TgrRai carries an exclusive feature of the shooting (sic)." Recently, the makers shared the motion poster of the film and it has set high curiosity among the moviegoers. The beautiful motion video starts off in the middle of a mystical looking forest with nothing but a single train track in the midst of it.
#Italy media reports about #RadheShyam shooting that is taking place at Piemonte. Channel @TgrRai carries an exclusive feature of the shooting. #Prabhas @hegdepooja @director_radhaa @UV_Creations #Vamsi #Pramod @justin_tunes @bhagyashree123 #NM @onlynikil #NikilMurukan pic.twitter.com/EOKVTbFltu
— Nikil Murukan (@onlynikil) October 29, 2020
Meanwhile, Prabhas has three big upcoming projects and one among is the magnum opus Adipurush. The film is directed by Om Raut and it has Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist.
He will also be seen in Mahanati director Nag Ashwin's untitled film that stars Deepika Padukone in the female lead role.