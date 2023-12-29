Prabhas-Maruthi big update: Salaar actor’s first look to be unveiled on Pongal 2024

Prabhas, the pan-Indian superstar, is enjoying the success of his latest blockbuster, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, which was directed by Prashanth Neel and is still doing very well at the box office. However, Prabhas is not slowing down; he has two exciting films in the works, one of which is a big buzz-maker because it stars Prabhas and director Maruti under People Media Factory.

The production house recently announced on Twitter (now X) that the movie's title and first-look poster will be unveiled at the upcoming Sankranthi festival, a major Telugu harvest festival. A vivid shadow of Prabhas was unveiled as a pre-look poster to tantalize fans' appetites, and movie buffs were quick to notice.

The tweet stated, "People Media Factory proudly unveils the Dinosaur transformed into an absolute DARLING," the production house tweeted. "First Look and Title will be unveiled on Pongal (another name for Sankranthi). #Prabhas #PrabhasPongalFeast A @DirectorMaruthi film."

Check out the Tweet about Prabhas and Maruthi's film below

Details about the heroine and other key cast members are still under wraps, adding to the anticipation surrounding Prabhas's new look. TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla are producing the film.

