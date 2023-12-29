Prabhas-Maruthi big update: Salaar actor’s first look to be unveiled on Pongal 2024
Prabhas' forthcoming project, directed by Maruti, has set the release date for its first-look poster, and the title will be revealed on this day in 2024.
Prabhas, the pan-Indian superstar, is enjoying the success of his latest blockbuster, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, which was directed by Prashanth Neel and is still doing very well at the box office. However, Prabhas is not slowing down; he has two exciting films in the works, one of which is a big buzz-maker because it stars Prabhas and director Maruti under People Media Factory.
The production house recently announced on Twitter (now X) that the movie's title and first-look poster will be unveiled at the upcoming Sankranthi festival, a major Telugu harvest festival. A vivid shadow of Prabhas was unveiled as a pre-look poster to tantalize fans' appetites, and movie buffs were quick to notice.
The tweet stated, "People Media Factory proudly unveils the Dinosaur transformed into an absolute DARLING," the production house tweeted. "First Look and Title will be unveiled on Pongal (another name for Sankranthi). #Prabhas #PrabhasPongalFeast A @DirectorMaruthi film."
Check out the Tweet about Prabhas and Maruthi's film below
Details about the heroine and other key cast members are still under wraps, adding to the anticipation surrounding Prabhas's new look. TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla are producing the film.
ALSO READ: 6 viral photos of 2023: Ram Charan's daughter Klin’s first media appearance to Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement
Star
Pedro Pascal
To put it simply, an Internet boyfriend is a celebrity or, more often than not, a made-up character from a movie, TV show, or book on whom many girls and boys develop a massive crush all at once. This crush is fueled by a religious devotion consisting of posts, stories, and memes that elevate the crushee to the level of an em...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more