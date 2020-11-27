Prabhas meets KGF director Prashanth Neel amid collaboration rumours?

It was earlier reported that the pan Indian director Prashanth Neel will have Prabhas and Jr NTR as the lead actors in his next film/

It has been making the rounds for a while now that the pan Indian actor Prabhas and superstar Jr NTR will be collaborating with KGF franchise’s director Prashanth Neel. Now, a new report is being circulated, where it is being stated that the actor director has met with Prabhas yet again. However, there is no official update regarding the same. While this rumour made fans go gaga, the director has already cleared the air saying that his next project will be officially announced only after the making of his ongoing film KGF: Chapter 2 ends.

In October, the director answered a fan’s query Twitter about his project starring either Prabhas or Jr NTR. He wrote, “Future projects will be announced only after my responsibility towards #KGFChapter2 ends Thank you!!” Well, it looks like an amazing treat is on the cards for the fans of pan Indian movies. However, we cannot help but wait for KGF: Chapter 2’s shooting process to get finished in order to know the director’s next project.

Prashanth Neel is currently busy with the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2. The film’s final shooting schedule is happening at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. KGF: Chapter 2 has Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady and it also stars Sanjay Dutt and in important roles. Prakash Raj recently joined the team in the final leg shoot of the film. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist. On the other hand, Prabhas has two biggies in his kitty including Radhe Shyam and Adipurush.

Credits :123Telugu

