Prabhas' Mirchi co star Richa Gangopadhyay blessed with a baby boy; Shares FIRST PHOTO

Richa Gangopadhyay of Prabhas starrer Mirchi fame took to Instagram and shared the first photo of her son along with a note expressing her happiness.

South beauty Richa Gangopadhyay who has played prominent roles in films like Mirchi (2013), Osthe (2011), Mayakkam Enna (2011), is blessed with a baby boy. Richa and her American husband Joe Langwella welcomed their little bundle of joy on May 27. The new mommy took to Instagram and shared the first photo of their son along with a note expressing her happiness. "ur little bundle of joy, Luca Shaan Langella, made his perfect entrance into the world on May 27th, 2021! Mommy and Daddy are doing great and are so madly in love with our sweet little bean burrito," Richa wrote as she introduced the new member of their family to the world.

Comparing the newborn baby's features with dad Joe and herself, she further wrote, "Can't get enough of his little gurgles, cuddles and animated facial expressions ! He is a happy, healthy boy and looks just like his dad, but with mom's nose and hair . Luca bear, you've filled our lives with indescribable joy (and sleepless nights for now ), and you truly are the "giver of light"! Wish we could keep you this little forever!."

Richa Gangopadhyay of Prabhas starrer Mirchi fame got married to her longtime boyfriend Joe in December 2019. The couple met each other in college. In 2017, Richa decided to quit her acting career to pursue MBA. She got graduated from Olin School of Bussiness in Washington.

Richa has shared screen space with other actors like Dhanush, Silambarasan aka S.T.R, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna among others.

Congratulations to the new parents!

