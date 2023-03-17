Prabhas' morphed picture sparks meme fest on Twitter

Actor Prabhas is one of the few personalities, who needs no introduction. The Baahubali fame actor has a massive fan following. His fans and followers on social media adore him to the core. However, sometimes fame has a downside to it as it also brings a huge amount of trolling as well. This is exactly what happened with Prabhas in the past few days.

Recently, a morphed picture of the Baahubali actor, showing him in a huge size, posing with South film industry legend Rajnikanth and Shiva Rajkumar went viral on social media.

This picture has sparked a meme fest on Twitter with many users dropping hilarious comments on the post.

"He is not Prabhas!!, Is this a fake pic?, Photoshopped image, Excess alcohol consumption", users began commenting as soon as the pic got viral.

Apart from Baahubali, Prabhas was also seen in movies like Saaho and Radhe Shyam. Saaho was a commercial flop but the Hindi version was successful. On other hand, Radhe Shyam was a disaster at the box office but his chemistry with Pooja Hegde was loved by the audience.

Upcoming projects

Prabhas has some big-budget projects lined up Adipurush, Salaar, Project K, and Spirit. Adipurush is all set to release on June 16 this year in both Hindi and Telugu languages. The movie is based on Ramayana and apart from Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh will also be seen in the movie.

ALSO READ: Prabhas' Project K producer shares massive updates; Reveals film is 'about modern avatar of Vishnu'