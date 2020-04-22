Prabhas' Mr Perfect co star shares a throwback photo & Baahubali actor's transformation will leave you stunned

As Telugu film Mr Perfect has completed 9 years today, Satyadev shared a throwback picture with Prabhas from the sets of the film. Baahubali actor's transformation from then to now will leave you stunned.

Remember Prabhas' 2011 romantic-comedy Mr Perfect starring Kajal Aggarwal and in key roles? Well, the film has completed 9 years of its release today, April 22 and fans have been celebrating the occasion on social media by sharing pictures and videos of the Baahubali star. Mr Perfect opened to theatres on April 22 in 2011 and was later dubbed in Hindu, Tamil and Malayalam. The film received a mixed response from the audience and critics alike. Directed by Dasaradh Kondapalli, the film also starred Murali Mohan, Prakash Raj, Sayaji Shinde, Nassar, Kaushal Manda, and Viswanath Kasinadhuni in pivotal roles.

Also, one of the popular names in the Telugu film industry, Satyadev was seen in a minor role in Prabhas starrer. Well, as the film has completed 9 years today, Satyadev shared a throwback picture with Prabhas from the sets of the film. Baahubali actor's transformation from then to now will leave you stunned. Taking to Instagram, Satyadev wrote, "This is where it all started. 9 years for #mr.perfect." One can see in the picture, Prabhas in a simple avatar and short hair. The actor looks totally opposite to what he looked 9 years ago.

Mr Perfect is produced by Dil Raju and written by Ravi Abburi. Mr Perfect's music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen next in the upcoming love saga, Jaan. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. The makers of the film completed half schedule of the film in Europe and are looking forward to completing the other half post the lockdown.

