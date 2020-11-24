Prabhas’ new look in this leaked PHOTO leaves fans speculating if he has lost weight for Adipurush

In the photo which is making the rounds in Twitter, Prabhas is seen in a black tee and he has lost oodles of kilos.

We all know that Prabhas has two magnum opuses in his kitty. It was announced recently that the makers of his upcoming pan Indian film titled Radhe Shayam wrapped up the shooting schedule in Italy. Photos of the lead actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde on the sets of the film were also shared by the makers. Recently, Prabhas announced that his next film Adipurush will hit the big screens in June 2021. While fans are still going gaga over this news, a new photo of Prabhas has now surfaced online.

In the photo, Prabhas looks like he has lost oodles of kilos as he looks thin. Posing with a face mask, Prabhas was seen in a black tee. It is being speculated by his fans that the actor has accomplished this new look for his role as Lord Ram in the Om Raut directorial Adi Purush. The film will have as the main antagonist, and it is speculated that he will be seen as the demon king Ravan. The makers also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan will play a key role in it.

Fans have been saying that Amitabh will be seen as Guru Vashishtya or Guru Vishwamithra. Some even suggest that Amirabh will be seen as Ram’s father Dhasaradha. However, we will have to wait for the makers to officially announce his role. Meanwhile, speculations about the film’s leading lady are still making the rounds. While some say that will be seen as goddess Sita, other suggest that Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady.

Credits :Twitter

