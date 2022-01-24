Prabhas' next to be with director Maruthi? Here's what the director has to say

Prabhas is one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema and has a huge lineup of movies. Now there is a buzz about his next and fans are equally excited for it just as his all movies. The grapevine suggests that Prabhas will be collaborating with director Maruthi for his next. Although nothing has been officially announced, fans are on cloud nine wondering if the reports are true.

Director Maruthi took to his Twitter handle and reacted to the rumours by spilling no details at all and leaving fans wondering more. Stating that he is working on something but that it will be revealed on time, he wrote, “There are too many full-fledged about my future projects, titles, genres, music directors and crew etc. But Time will reveal everything. Thank you to everyone for your support and encouragement. Take care and stay safe."

The internet was buzz that Prabhas will be doing a movie with director Maruthi. However, there wasn't much clarity if will be a full-fledged one or a cameo role. With the director's tweets, netizens got even more confused because he did not mention the rumours as untrue.

Director Maruthi is currently working on his next with Gopichand and Raashi Khanna for a Telugu film titled Pakka Commercial. On the other hand, Prabhas is waiting for the release of Radhe Shyam, which got postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19. He also has Adipurush, Spirit, ProjectK and Salaar in his kitty and they are different parts of production.

