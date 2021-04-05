  1. Home
Prabhas’ next to be a multilingual directed by Master filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj?

According to reports, Prabhas and Lokesh Kanagaraj had a meeting in Hyderabad, when the latter was in the city for the promotions of his film Master.
In what has come as an unexpected piece of news, it is being reported that pan Indian star Prabhas’ next will be directed by critically acclaimed Kollywood filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. While there is no official announcement regarding the same, a report in The Times Of India states that the filmmaker had a meeting with Prabhas when he was in Hyderabad for the promotions of his previous film Master with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

It is expected that an official announcement regarding this will be made soon. Lokesh Kanagaraj recently announced that he has tested positive for Covid 19 and is undergoing treatment for the same in a Chennai based private hospital. His next directorial outing will have Kamal Haasan as the lead actor. Titled Vikram, the film is touted to be a gangster drama. A short video promo was released by the makers when the film was announced.

On the other hand, Prabhas has a huge line up of films in his kitty and all of them are pan Indian flicks. He will be next seen in the period drama titled Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde as the leading lady directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. He has a mythological drama titled Adipurush with Kriti Sanon as the leading lady and directed by Om Raut. His first look poster for his film with KGF director Prashanth Neel titled Salaar was released a few months back. The film has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. Apart from these films, Prabhas also has a yet to be titled film with Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.

