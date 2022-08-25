Prabhas' next with director Maruthi launched with pooja ceremony; Deets inside

Prabhas is currently one of the busiest actors with back-to-back films lined up. Prabhas currently has almost 6 films in the pipeline and each one is in a different genre. One of these six films is with director Maruthi of Bhale Bhale Magadivoy fame. Although the film has not been announced officially, the buzz has been high. Now, it is reported that this yet-to-be-announced film went on floors today.

According to reports, Prabhas and Maruthi have been launched today, Thursday morning in Hyderabad. It is further being said that three heroines will be paired up opposite Prabhas in this film. The film is bankrolled by RRR producer DVV Dannayya and is a supernatural thriller.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, DVV Danayya confirmed that the movie will go on the floors in November, and will be shot completely in India. He also informed that they are still in the process of casting for the film’s leading lady, and should lock the final name in another 10 days’ time.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas’ next with Maruthi to roll from November, confirms director; Adds ‘We’re doing a Puja also’

Meanwhile, Prabhas already has Prashanth Neel’s Salaar co-starring Shruti Haasan, and Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in the pipeline. He has also completed shooting for Om Raut’s Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, and also has a movie titled Spirit in the pipeline with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Prabhas will begin filming for Siddharth Anand’s stylish action-thriller backed by Mythri Movie Makers from mid-2023. Pinkvilla recently exclusively reported that Siddharth Anand has started prepping for his collaboration with Prabhas, and will be locking the final script soon.