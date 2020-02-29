Prabhas’ next film with Nag Ashwin to have Deepika Padukone as the female lead? Find out

Deepika Padukone, who will be seen next in cricket drama 83, was apparently approached to play the female lead in Prabhas starrer, which will be directed by Nag Ashwin.

In an interesting piece of news, Bollywood star was reportedly approached to play the female lead in Prabhas starrer Nag Ashwin’s next film. However, no official announcements have been made yet about the film’s female lead. It was announced recently that Rebel Star Prabhas will be teaming up with Nag Ashwin for his next film, which will be bankrolled by Aswini Dutt. Reports also suggested that Prabhas will be seen as superhero in the film. Hearsay has that the film will also have some big names in the cast list and the shooting of the film will commence soon after Prabhas finishes his current commitment.

While we all know that Aswini Dutt has always had extravagant sets in mega production budget, it is expected that this film too, will be a pretty big. Nag Ashwin’s last film Mahanati, which was a biopic of late legendary actor Savithri became a blockbuster and also went on to win three National Awards this year, along with international recognition in festivals across the world. Deepika Padukone will be seen next in the triingual sports drama, 83, which is about the Indian cricket team that lifted the world cup in the year 1983.

Prabhas, on the other hand, will be seen along with Pooja Hegde in Jaan, which is touted to be a feel-good romantic-drama. The film marks the maiden collaboration of the Rebel star and Pooja Hegde. The duo has also been paired up for yet another film, tentatively titled Prabhas 20, which went on floors last month in Hyderabad. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, who is known for films like Jil and Prayanam, the first shooting schedule took place at the Annapurna Studios.

Credits :Filmibeat

Read More